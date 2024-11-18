Iran wins gold in 2024 International Nanotechnology Olympiad

The Iranian team has been awarded the title of the best team at the second Malaysian International Nanotechnology Student Olympiad.

In this round of competitions, the Iranian national team excelled in the fields of innovation, technology, and market applications by presenting their research project titled "Production of Clean Fuel from Hydrogen Using Sunlight".

The team comprises Nima Dehqan and Hamid-Reza Qorbani, students from Isfahan University of Technology, alongside their supervisor, Masoud Atapour.

The opening ceremony of the second International Nano Olympiad (INO) took place in Selangor, attended by representatives from Iran, Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Malaysia.

The selected projects for this edition are focused on addressing global challenges related to the applications of nanotechnology in the development and production of alternative energy sources, including wind energy, solar energy, nuclear energy, hydrogen fuel, tidal energy, geothermal energy, and biomass energy.

The first INO took place in 2018 in Tehran, Iran, with a focus on wastewater management, where teams presented their scientific, technological, and business solutions to tackle water-related challenges.

The third INO will be held in Taiwan, with a theme centered on Nano-Biotechnology and Health. It aims to address critical challenges and opportunities in healthcare through nanotechnology.

