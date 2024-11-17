Hezbollah launches massive op against Zionist bases in Haifa

According to IRNA's Sunday report, citing Lebanese media, Hezbollah in a statement reiterated that the operations against Zionist targets were in line of its support for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and their brave resistance as well as in defense of the Lebanese nation.

The targeted Zionist facilities, according to the statement, are as followed:

1- Haifa Technical-Military Base (affiliated to the Israeli Air Force, which includes the aviation technical training school). This base is located 35 km from the Lebanese border in the east of occupied Palestinian city of Haifa.

2- Haifa Naval Base (affiliated to the Israeli Navy, which includes a fleet of missile boats and submarines). This base is located in the north of the city of Haifa.

3- Stella Maris Base (strategic naval observation and control base on the northern coast of occupied Palestine), located 35 kilometers from the border of Lebanon, in the northwest of the occupied city of Haifa.

4- Tira Al-Karmel Base (includes the army and logistics battalion of the northern occupied Palestine along with a naval logistics base). This facility is located 40 kilometers from the Lebanese border in the south of the occupied city of Haifa.

5- Nisher Base (a gas station affiliated to the Israeli army) which is located 40 kilometers from Lebanon’s border with Lebanon and in the southeast of Haifa.

Hezbollah also released pictures of its Nasr 1 and Fajr 5 missiles that were used to hit Zionist bases and military facilities in Haifa and Karmel.

