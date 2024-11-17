Nov 17, 2024, 9:12 PM
Iraqi speaker receives invitation from Iranian counterpart to visit Tehran

Baghdad, IRNA – Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has invited his Iraqi counterpart Mahmoud al-Mashhadani to visit Tehran.

Qalibaf’s invitation was conveyed to the Iraqi speaker by Iran’s Ambassador to Baghdad Mohammad Kazem Al-e-Sadeq who met with al-Mashhadani on Sunday.  

The ambassador also conveyed a message from Qalibaf who congratulated al-Mashhadani on his appointment as Iraqi parliament speaker. He was appointed to the post on October 31.

Al-Mashhadani welcomed his Iranian counterpart’s invitation, promising to visit Iran as soon as possible.

The top Iraqi lawmaker also emphasized the need for parliamentary cooperation between the two countries and strengthening good neighborliness in line with serving the interests of both nations.

Al-Mashhadani and the Iranian ambassador also discussed political developments in the West Asia region as well as the dire humanitarian situation faced by both the people of Gaza and Lebanon amid Israel’s aggression on the two countries.    

