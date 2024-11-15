Nov 15, 2024, 4:00 PM
News ID: 85660237
T T
0 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Envoy underlines developing Iran-EU constructive ties

Nov 15, 2024, 4:00 PM
News ID: 85660237
Envoy underlines developing Iran-EU constructive ties

Tehran, IRNA—Iran's ambassador in the European Union said that it is necessary to try to establish constructive, stable, and meaningful relations between Iran and the European Union based on mutual respect and interests.

"I am honored to represent the Islamic Republic of Iran at the European Union," Ali Rabatjazi wrote on his X account on Friday.

"In these challenging times, it is crucial to work for constructive, stable and meaningful relations between Iran and EU, based on mutual respect and interests," he added.

Rabatjazi, the Iranian ambassador to Belgium, presented his credentials as the ambassador and head of Iran's mission to the European Union to President of the European Council Charles Michel on Thursday.

9376**9417

0 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .