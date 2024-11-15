Envoy underlines developing Iran-EU constructive ties

"I am honored to represent the Islamic Republic of Iran at the European Union," Ali Rabatjazi wrote on his X account on Friday.

"In these challenging times, it is crucial to work for constructive, stable and meaningful relations between Iran and EU, based on mutual respect and interests," he added.

Rabatjazi, the Iranian ambassador to Belgium, presented his credentials as the ambassador and head of Iran's mission to the European Union to President of the European Council Charles Michel on Thursday.

9376**9417