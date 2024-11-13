Iran to expatriate thousands of prisoners to Afghanistan: Official

Askar Jalalian made the remarks to IRNA before his departure for Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday.

Jalalian, who also acts as chairman of the committee on transfer of convicts, said the Afghan prisoners will be returned to serve their prison terms in their own country.

The decision is based on the human rights principles and laws; however, the prisoners will be transferred only if they are consent to it, he underlined.

Iran and Afghanistan signed a prisoners transfer treaty about two decades ago, and the current ruling government (Taliban) in the neighboring country has remained committed to the deal, Jalalian noted.

About the Tehran-Kabul ties, the official said the two enjoy good relations in various areas as they speak the same language and have numerous commonalities.

Some ill-wishers might be unwilling to see Iran’s deep cooperation with its neighbors, so Tehran and Kabul should try to keep their ties cordial, he added.

He went on to say that the neighboring states have no choice but to cooperate with each other to overcome existing obstacles.

In his remarks, he said that Afghan prisoners in Iran are mostly convicted of drug trafficking.

He further pointed out that the number of Iranian prisoners in Afghanistan is less than ten; and the country has been making effort to return them through a reasonable way based on the treaty.

