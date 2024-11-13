Iran MPs pass bill on free trade agreement with Syria

In an open session of the parliament on Wednesday, the report of the Economic Committee on the bill was put on the agenda of the parliament, and the bill was eventually passed by the representatives.

The amendment includes several provisions, reflecting ongoing efforts to strengthen economic collaboration and trade volume with Syria through systematic reductions in trade barriers.

The free trade agreement between Iran and Syria aims to bolster economic ties by reducing tariffs on various goods traded between the two countries to zero, fostering a more open trade environment.

