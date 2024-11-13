Nov 13, 2024, 11:42 AM
Iran MPs pass bill on free trade agreement with Syria

Iran MPs pass bill on free trade agreement with Syria

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian lawmakers have passed the outlines and details of a bill amending the appendix to the free trade agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Syrian Arab Republic.

In an open session of the parliament on Wednesday, the report of the Economic Committee on the bill was put on the agenda of the parliament, and the bill was eventually passed by the representatives.

The amendment includes several provisions, reflecting ongoing efforts to strengthen economic collaboration and trade volume with Syria through systematic reductions in trade barriers.

The free trade agreement between Iran and Syria aims to bolster economic ties by reducing tariffs on various goods traded between the two countries to zero, fostering a more open trade environment.

