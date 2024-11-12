Nov 12, 2024, 2:24 PM
Iran FM felicitates appointment of new counterpart in Sudan

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has congratulated the appointment of Ali Yousuf Al-Sharif as the new foreign minister of Sudan.

Aragchi issued a congratulatroy mesage on Monday on the appointment of the new Sudanese foreign minister. 

He expressed the hope that the two countries would witness the expansion of diplomatic relations at mutual and regional levels. 

On Saturday, Araghchi and Sudan's Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Gibril Ibrahim Mohamed held talks in Tehran. The high-ranking officials discussed shared interests, as well as the economic and trade relations between the two countries.

In a related development on August 1, President Masoud Pezeshkian announced Iran's readiness to expand cooperation with Sudan in the near future and expressed satisfaction with the steps taken by the two sides to restore their diplomatic ties.

