Iran minister stresses acceleration of blockade process in eastern borders

Eskandar Momeni made the remarks while speaking to reporters upon arrival in south-central Iran.

From the beginning of the new Iranian administration in July, the serious effort has been taken to manage and control the foreign nationals, Momeni announced.

He went on to say that a part of the management starts from inside the country and another from the zero points.

Meanwhile, the Iranian government is seriously pursuing the total blockade on borders, the minister underlined.

Elaborating on the issue, the minister said the main problem for organizing the foreign nationals and those who have illegally entered the country was their repeated come and go.

So, it is necessary to physically and electronically block the borders completely through optic sensors, he noted.

The interior minister arrived in Kerman today to attend the inauguration ceremony of the 17th Governor of Kerman Mohammad Ali Talebi.

1483**9417