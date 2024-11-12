Four Israeli regime officers killed in Gaza: Report

The forces were members of Israel's Kfir Brigade, Al Jazeera reported early on Tuesday.

No further details have been released about the identity of those killed, the report said.

Kfir Brigade is used by the Zionist regime to be present in civil wars. It was formed during the 1990s to back the Israeli armed forces in battles in the occupied West Bank.

Israel’s Maariv newspaper said in a report that the regime has lost two of its infantry units as a result of more than a year of wars on seven fronts.

It said the regime is in dire need of thousands of soldiers as Israel has suffered high casualties in the wars.



