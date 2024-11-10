Hezbollah inflicts casualties among Israeli forces in new wave of attacks

In a series of brief statements, Hezbollah reported that its fighters engaged an Israeli military unit on the southwestern outskirts of the settlement of Aitaroun, killing and wounding a number of them.

In addition, Hezbollah targeted industrial areas in al-Jalil and Kiryat Shmona with rocket fire. The group also struck a military base north of the occupied city of Acre with a barrage of rockets. They also launched a rocket attack on the settlements of Even Menachem and Shtula.

In a separate operation, the Islamic Resistance used a squadron of armed drones to attack the positions of Israeli soldiers in the settlement of Avivim.

Simultaneously, Israeli media reported that three Israelis were injured following the missile strikes by Hezbollah on the city of Nahariya.

The Israeli military invaded southern Lebanon late in September and escalated its campaign of airstrikes across the Arab country, including the capital Beirut. Over 3,000 people have been killed and 13,000 wounded in the Israeli aggression.

In response, Hezbollah has been targeting Israeli military sites and settlements with rocket barrages, prompting tens of thousands of Israeli settlers to flee for their lives.

