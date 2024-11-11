Astana talks: Iran warns of Israel’s expansionist goals in Syria

Khaji made the remarks during a meeting with Mustafa Yurdakul, Turkey’s senior negotiator, and his delegation in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Monday. The discussions were part of the 22nd round of the Astana talks on Syria.

Khaji underscored the importance of regional cooperation to devise a strong strategy to counter Israel’s expansionist goals in Syria and beyond.

Turkiye's head of delegation, meanwhile, expressed concern over the ramifications of Israeli airstrikes in Syria, and called for an immediate cessation of the aggression.

In a separate meeting, Khaji also spoke with Alexander Lavrentiev, Russia’s special envoy for Syria and head of the Russian negotiating team in Astana.

He reiterated Iran’s commitment to supporting any peace initiative in Syria, and said Tehran was ready to facilitate normalization talks between Damascus and Ankara.

Lavrentiev said the region was in a precarious situation, and warned of the risks posed by Israel’s ongoing aggression in Gaza, Lebanon, the West Bank, and Syria.

