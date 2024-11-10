Malaysia working on draft resolution to expel Israel from UN

The Zionist regime does not allow humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip and continues to commit genocide and crimes in this region, Ibrahim said during his visit to Egypt on Sunday.

He added: As a result of these Israeli crimes, we have taken a stand and whenever a regime violates the UN and Security Council resolutions, the only way is to expel it from the United Nations.

The Malaysian premier in a joint press conference with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi later said that he is aware of the complexity of the situation but said that our priority is a ceasefire and to establish peace.

Last Monday, Ibrahim revealed during a parliamentary session that the country is drafting a resolution for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to propose Israel's expulsion as a member if it persists in violating international law and regulations in matters related to Palestine.

"This draft is in the negotiation stage and it is expected to be presented to the UNGA for approval soon," he told lawmakers.

The Malaysian Prime Minister said if the resolution is approved, it would allow the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine Refugees to continue its aid missions in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

Decisive measures, including the expulsion of the Zionist regime from the UN over its rights violations and genocide of Palestinians should be implemented as soon as possible, Ibrahim said, adding that Malaysia will ensure that this issue is taken into account in order to stop Israel from committing the crimes.

