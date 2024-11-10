Nasrallah played leading role in building resistance: Islamic Jihad

Nasser Abu Sharif made the remarks on the sidelines of an international conference in Tehran titled the School of Nasrallah, held in honor of the late secretary general of Hezbollah who was martyred in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon late in September.

Speaking to IRNA, Abu Sharif highlighted Nasrallah's leadership role in building a powerful resistance force that supports the Palestinian cause. “Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was distinguished by his exceptional leadership abilities and his capacity to make difficult decisions during critical times.”

He further said that Nasrallah symbolized resilience and unity among various resistance factions, not only in Lebanon but across the Arab and Islamic worlds.

“His leadership role in Hezbollah was crucial in building a strong resistance force in support of the Palestinian cause and this characteristic made him one of the most prominent defenders of Arab and Islamic rights and principles,” Abu Sharif added.

While acknowledging that Nasrallah’s martyrdom was a great loss, Abu Sharif expressed optimism that it could further reinvigorate the Resistance front.

