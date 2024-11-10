Iran, KRG discuss developing ties

During the meeting held at the end of Rashnoodi's mission in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) on Sunday, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest.

Barzani appreciated Rashnoodi for his role in developing relations between the KRI and Iran.

Rashnoudi had earlier reviewed bilateral issues in separate meetings with Prime Minister of the KRI Masrour Barzani and Minister of Interior Rebar Ahmed Khalid.



Masrour Barzani and Rashnoodi said that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's recent visit to the KRI had paved the ground for further development of bilateral relations.

The Iranian diplomat congratulated the IKR on the recent successful parliamentary elections.

