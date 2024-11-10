'Martyr Nasrallah sacrificed his blood for defense of Palestine'

Speaking to IRNA on Sunday, Khaled Qaddoumi said that Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gave his life in defense of the Lebanese people, his homeland, and Palestine. This sacrifice led to unity in the defense of the Holy Quds and the fight against the cowardly Zionist enemy.

He was clear in his goal, took measures in all fields, and especially addressed the issue of Palestine, Quds, and Gaza, because Palestine is a general and universal issue, he added.

He described martyrdom and resistance as Martyr Nasrallah's great legacy.

An international conference called School of Nasrallah was held at the International Conference Center in Tehran, November 9, 2024, coinciding with the 40th day of the martyrdom of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i, Chief-Commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and a number of national officials and experts from 13 countries attended the event.

