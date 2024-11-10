Chaos in Tel Aviv as anti-Netanyahu protesters return to streets

According to the Palestinian Shahab news agency, thousands of Israelis held a demonstration in Tel Aviv on Saturday night to mark the 400th day since scores of Zionist were taken captives by the Palestinian resistance fighters in the Gaza Strip.

The protesters blamed Netanyahu for failing to release them from captivity.

The Zionist regime police arrested five people who participated in the demonstration on Saturday night, where those present were also calling for immediate end to the Gaza war and the signing of the prisoner exchange agreement with the resistance in Gaza.

According to IRNA, the families of the Zionist prisoners, who were present in the demonstration also slammed the Netanyahu regime for failing to release their children from the Gaza Strip after 400 days of captivity.

The families of the Zionist prisoners claimed that there is nothing left in Gaza for the Israeli military do, a reference the complete destruction of homes and infrastructures of the Palestinian territory.

Elsewhere in the occupied territories, Zionist settlers also demonstrated in Netanya and Al-Khudira and demanded an agreement with Hamas to exchange prisoners.

This was the second massive rally against Netanyahu in Tel Aviv this week.

On Wednesday, tens of thousands of Israelis flooded the streets of Tel Aviv, al-Quds and Haifa, sparling a heavy clash between the police and demonstrators at some places

Among the groups that called for the last demonstrations were the families of Israeli captives, who have long accused Netanyahu of playing with the lives of their loved ones in order for own political career.

