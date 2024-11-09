EU aviation sanctions on Iran disrupting import of medicines: Official

Fereshteh Mirzazadeh, the administration deputy for development and management resources affairs, told IRNA on Saturday said that the sanctions have left a direct impact on air transportation, creating problems for the import and supply of medicines and medical equipment.

Despite the restrictions, the Food and Drug Administration is doing all it can to meet domestic medicine and medical needs, she noted.

Using special air corridors, expanding cooperation with international companies and support of domestic production are among the solutions being pursued to deal with these challenges, she added.

On Oct 14, 2024, the European Union approved new sanctions against three Iranian airlines, including Iran Air, Mahan Air, and Saha Airlines over alleged transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the Ukraine war.

