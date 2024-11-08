Americans voted for Trump's campaign slogan of ending wars: IRNA chief

In a post on X on Thursday, Jaberi Ansari responded to Trump’s remarks about not aiming to start wars but to stop them, suggesting that if Trump is genuinely committed to peace, he could start by exerting pressure on Netanyahu.

“Trump says he’s not going to ‘start wars… [but] stop them,’” Jaberi Ansari wrote.

“And the American people have given him the mandate to. If he’s serious about that, he can tighten the leash on Netanyahu.”

“That could be a starting point back to a table that he walked away from last time,” he said, in a reference to Trump’s chance to return to a landmark 2015 Iran nuclear deal – known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action – after he withdrew the US from it in 2018 during his first term as the president of the United States.

His comments reflect ongoing concerns in Tehran and other parts of the world about the role of the United States and the Zionist regime in escalating conflicts in Gaza and other parts of the Middle East. Jaberi Ansari's remarks suggest that diplomatic efforts to resolve long-standing tensions in the region require a shift in US policy, particularly in relation to its strong support for Netanyahu’s government.

