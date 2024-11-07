Nov 7, 2024, 11:51 AM
Journalist ID: 5288
News ID: 85652460
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Supreme Leader meets members of Iran’s Assembly of Experts

Nov 7, 2024, 11:51 AM
News ID: 85652460
Supreme Leader meets members of Iran’s Assembly of Experts

Tehran, IRNA – Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has met with members of Iran’s Assembly of Experts.

The meeting took place in Tehran on Thursday, a day after the Assembly of Experts ended its second official session this Iranian year (Mar. 2024-Mar. 2025) that was held over two days.

Earlier on Thursday, the members of the Assembly of Experts visited the mausoleum of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini, which is located south of the capital Tehran, and renewed allegiance to the ideals of Imam Khomeini and the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

Seyyed Hashem Hosseini Bushehri, the vice-chairman of the assembly, spoke out against Israeli crimes against the people of Palestine and Lebanon.

He said that the regime, which he described as "a cancerous tumor", is increasingly showing its hostilities in the West Asia region.

[This story is being updated.]

4194**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .