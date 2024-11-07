Supreme Leader meets members of Iran’s Assembly of Experts

The meeting took place in Tehran on Thursday, a day after the Assembly of Experts ended its second official session this Iranian year (Mar. 2024-Mar. 2025) that was held over two days.

Earlier on Thursday, the members of the Assembly of Experts visited the mausoleum of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini, which is located south of the capital Tehran, and renewed allegiance to the ideals of Imam Khomeini and the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

Seyyed Hashem Hosseini Bushehri, the vice-chairman of the assembly, spoke out against Israeli crimes against the people of Palestine and Lebanon.

He said that the regime, which he described as "a cancerous tumor", is increasingly showing its hostilities in the West Asia region.

[This story is being updated.]

4194**9417