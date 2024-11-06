Iran’s deputy defense minister arrives in Islamabad

Brigadier General Seyed Hojjatullah Qureshi and an accompanying delegation were received and welcomed upon their arrival by officials of the Ministry of Defense of Pakistan.

Reza Amiri Moghadam, the Iranian ambassador to Islamabad and Mohammad Mohsen Shahabi, Iran's military attaché in Pakistan were also present there, according to IRNA.

General Qureshi is scheduled to hold meetings with high-ranking military and defense officials of the host country during his two-day visit to Pakistan.

Strengthening the bilateral cooperation in the fields of border security, exchange of military experts and training delegations are among the objectives of the visit of the Iranian deputy defense minister to the eastern neighbor.

The trip follows two-day visit by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Islamabad where he met with top officials including his counterpart as well as Pakistan’s Prime Minister and Army chief to discuss wide range of issues, including border security and ways to deal with the Zionist regime’s threats.

