Iraq says won’t allow attacks from its soil

The council, headed by Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani met on Wednesday to discuss the security situation in Iraq, according to local media.

They issued a statement at the end of the meeting, dismissing reports on using Iraqi territory as a starting point for attacks or responses to attacks. The statement stressed that the reports are false pretexts aimed at justifying an attack on Iraq.

“Iraq's supreme interests necessitate working to keep its territory and airspace away from the war”, Iraqi News Agency said, citing the statement issued by the prime minister’s office.

American media, citing US officials, said on Tuesday that the Biden administration had told the Iraqi government that it should not allow Iran to attack Israel from Iraqi soil or the regime could strike Iraq.

Iran has said that it would give a crushing response to Israel following its October 26 air aggression that targeted several military centers and left five people dead, including a civilian and four armed forces.

4194