‘Zionists used airspace of other countries besides Iraq in aggression against Iran’

Over the past month, Iran has been holding intensive meetings at the president's level with heads of state, said Aragchi on the sidelines of the cabinet session on Wednesday.

I held talks with the foreign ministers of the regional countries, he pointed out.

The diplomatic efforts played a constructive role in shaping a single voice in the region and the international community against the Zionist regime's aggressions in Gaza and Lebanon, he noted.

The official went on to say that the consultations have had an impact on controlling the situation and preventing the escalation of tensions.

Prior to this attack, I had paid a visit to Iraq, Aragchi said adding that Iraqi officials at the highest levels assured us, but there are reports that the Iraqi space has been used during the Israeli strike against Tehran.

The talks with the Iraqi side to sue the Zionist regime at the international bodies are being pursued, he further noted.

The US military presence and its capability is a reality, he said, adding that the Zionists attacked via the channel that the US had created, he underlined.

In addition to Iraq, the Zionist regime has also used the airspace of other countries in the attack on Saturday, he added.

Iran is in contact with those countries, Aragchi said, adding that the Islamic Republic has also filed a lawsuit in the United Nations and other international bodies in this regard.

Iran’s Air Defense Base said in a statement on Saturday (October 26) that the country’s air defenses had successfully intercepted and confronted Israeli acts of aggression.

The statement added that some limited damage had occurred in some areas, and an investigation was underway to assess the extent of the damage.

Earlier on October 28, the Iraqi government Spokesman Bassem Al-Awadi said that his country has officially filed a protest to the UN Secretary-General and the UN Security Council condemning the clear violation of Iraqi airspace and sovereignty by the Zionist regime.

7129**9417