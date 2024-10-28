Iraq files protest against violation of its airspace by Zionist regime

According to Iraqi media, Baghdad has officially delivered a letter to the UN Secretary-General and the Security Council condemning the clear violation of the airspace and sovereignty of Iraq by the Zionist regime and the use of this country's airspace to invade the Islamic Republic of Iran on October 26.

According to the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani's statement also ordered the Iraqi Foreign Ministry to discuss the issue with the United States with regards to the provisions of the bilateral strategic agreement and the US commitment to the security and sovereignty of Iraq.

The Iraqi government stresses its sovereignty and independence, Al-Awadi said.

It emphasizes that it will not allow the use of its airspace or land for attack attack on other countries, especially neighbors, with which Iraq enjoys relations based on mutual respect and interests, he added.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran issued a statement on Israel’s aggression against the country, saying the regime used airspace controlled by the United States in Iraq to carry out its limited attacks on Iran’s military sites.

The statement, issued late on Saturday, said that Israeli fighter jets stationed within a range of 100 kilometers from the Iranian borders in the Iraqi airspace controlled by the US had fired a number of air-launched missiles at Iranian targets in the early hours of the day.

It said Iranian radar units in the border provinces of Ilam and Khuzestan and near the capital Tehran suffered “minor and ineffective” damage as a result of the Israeli aggression, adding that all radar units have either been repaired or are back into service.

“During this illegal and illegitimate move, a significant number of the missiles were traced and detected and the enemy’s planes were blocked from entering the country’s airspace,” said the statement.

9376**9417