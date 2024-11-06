Four Israeli-linked spies in Iran initially sentenced to death

The judiciary's public relations office in West Azerbaijan announced on Wednesday that four individuals were prosecuted in two separate cases for spying on behalf of the Zionist regime and collaborating with the Mossad intelligence agency.

The statement indicated that, following the hearings, three of the main defendants in one case, along with one defendant in the other case, received death sentences according to the initial verdict issued.

Additionally, it noted that three of these defendants were involved in transferring equipment related to the assassination of Martyr Fakhrizadeh into the country, with guidance and support from the Mossad spy network.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, then head of the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research, was assassinated in a cold blood terrorist attack in Absard town of Damavand County in Tehran Province on November 27, 2020.

