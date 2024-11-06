Iran deploys 100th flotilla to Gulf of Aden: Navy Commander

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday during the 3rd National Conference on New Maritime Technologies, which focused on Antarctic Studies, Rear Admiral Shafqat Rudsari announced that Iran's army has deployed its 100th flotilla to the Gulf of Aden, adding that this move is in response to the presence of pirates in the region and aims to ensure the security of shipping routes for both exporting and importing, not only for the Islamic Republic of Iran but for the world as well.

As a coastal country with access to the open seas, he emphasized that while authorities have taken measures to use the capacities existing in this field, the efforts are insufficient, and additional steps should be taken to improve the conditions.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he stated that Iran's presence in Antarctica is inevitable, emphasizing its importance, and called for cooperation among all scientific, academic, and research centers to encourage scientists and researchers to get involved in this field.

Antarctica is the only continent without native inhabitants and is classified as a desert by geographers. It holds the record for the coldest temperature ever recorded on the planet. Approximately 98% of Antarctica's surface is covered by ice.

3266**2050