Many Lebanese civilians killed in Israeli attack on house

According the Al-Mayadeen news network, the Israeli jets bombed a residential house in Barja town on Tuesday night.

The Lebanese Health Ministry announced that preliminary statistics of death toll was 15 civilians but the figure can rise as a large number of displaced Lebanese were present in the house.

This residential house has been completely destroyed and the efforts to pull out the missing people from under the rubble continue.

More than 40,000 residential units were completely destroyed in 37 towns in southern Lebanon in 44 days of extensive Zionist aerial attacks on the Arab country.

Earlier on Tuesday, the regime's fighter jets targeted another residential apartment in Al-Jiya town, located near Al-Mustafa complex.

