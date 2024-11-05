Iran’s daily gasoline output increased by 8.5 million liters to cut reliance on imports

Keramat Veis Karami, the CEO of the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company, said on Tuesday that the production capacity of the Persian Gulf Star Refinery, Iran’s biggest gasoline producer, has increased by 4 million liters a day to 44 million, with Tehran Refinery and Isfahan Refinery each being responsible for 2 million liters a day of the surge in the country’s gasoline output, and another 500,000 liters added to the daily production of Tabriz Refinery.

He added that an average 124.5 million liters per day of gasoline has been distributed in Iran since the beginning of the current calendar year (March 20, 2024), up 7.4% compared to an average 116 million liters per day of consumption reported last year.

Noting that Iran has consumed an average 8.5 million liters per day of imported gasoline over the first six months of the current calendar year (March 20 – September 21), the official stressed the country’s commitment to cut reliance on gasoline imports.

