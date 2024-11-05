Pakistani senator: We support Iran’s diplomacy in confronting Israeli threats

In an exclusive interview with IRNA’s correspondent in Islamabad on Tuesday, Irfan Siddiqui welcomed the visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Pakistan, saying the visit is a step toward strengthening friendly relations between the two countries.

Araghchi arrived in Pakistan on Monday evening to meet with top Pakistani officials and discuss bilateral relations as well as ways to deal with the threats of the Zionist regime and reduce tensions in the region.

We consider Mr. Araqchi’s visit to Pakistan as a new step towards strengthening these traditional relations and the common understanding between the two governments to ensure the expansion of bilateral cooperation, especially efforts to promote peace and stability in the region, Siddiqui said.

Iran’s diplomacy for regional peace while simultaneously confronting Israeli threats is admirable, and we strongly support the approach of our neighbor Iran, he added.

The top Pakistani senator further condemned the Israeli regime’s acts of aggression against Iran and stressed his country’s commitment to respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Unfortunately, Israel, with the unwavering support of the United States and other Western countries, attacked our friendly and neighboring country, Iran, while continuing its crimes against humanity against the people of Gaza and Lebanon, he stated.

He also condemned the United States’ unilateral sanctions against Iran which he described as illegal, calling for sustainable development of bilateral trade relations between Islamabad and Tehran.

