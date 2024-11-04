Iran FM visits Pakistan to discuss ties, ways to deal with Zionist threats

According to IRNA's morning report on Tuesday morning Araghchi, upon his arrival in Islamabad told reporter that in continuation of his regional trips, he will meet with high-ranking officials of Pakistan regarding bilateral relations and to review the current sensitive situation and developments in the region.

He said that that Iran-Pakistan relations are rooted in the neighborhood, wide-ranging people-to-people relations, as well as extensive political, economic and cultural connections between the two sides.

Our relations with Pakistan have always been brotherly and friendly, and in this trip we will try to explore a wide range of mutual relations and all-round cooperation, Araghchi emphasized.

"During this trip, we will also discuss regional developments, including the threats of the Zionist regime and the crisis in the region, how to deal with these threats and reduce tensions in the region with our Pakistani friends," the top diplomat added.

Araghchi is scheduled to meet with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Senator Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, as well as General Seyed Asim Munir, the commander of the country's army, in Islamabad.

The meeting of the high-ranking delegations of the two countries will be held simultaneously under the chairmanship of the foreign ministers of Iran and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said that Araghchi would discuss a wide range of issues with Pakistani officials during his visit to Islamabad.

Esmail Baghaei took to his X social media network in the early hours of Tuesday to give the details about the Foreign Minister’s schedule and working plan, saying Araghchi has arrived in Pakistan for an official visit.

“FM Araghchi will meet with Pakistani high-level officials and discuss Iran-Pakistan’s bilateral relations in the field of economy, trade, border security and terrorism as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest or concern”, Baghaei wrote in his post.

