Over 1.4 tons of narcotics seized in southeastern Iran

Brigadier General Goudarzi announced on Monday that, following extensive intelligence operations, the border guards of Sistan and Baluchistan Province in southeastern Iran executed a targeted ambush on traffickers transporting illicit drugs into the country.

During the operations, four smugglers were arrested, and a total of 1.436 tons of illegal drugs were confiscated, he said, adding that the seized haul included 829 kg of crystal meth, 334 kg of opium, 240 kg of hashish, and 33 kg of heroin.

In addition, he added that the police seized several items of ammunition, including six combat weapons, five RPG rockets, seven anti-tank rockets, one 81mm mortar, seven 30mm shells, five bullet casings, and two wireless walkie-talkies.

