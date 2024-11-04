Survey: 62% of Israeli students believe cabinet doesn’t care about their interests

The survey, which was conducted by the Association for the Support of Students at Israeli Universities, also showed that only 31% of students are optimistic about the regime’s future, Al Jazeera reported on Monday.

According to the news network, the survey published in Israeli newspaper Maariv shows that the optimism of Zionist students regarding the future of the regime has decreased by 11% compared to the beginning of the year.

Only 12% of students believe that the Israeli cabinet cares about their interests, while 62% feel that their authorities do not act in their favor.

According to Maariv, over 70,000 students have been called to serve as reserve soldiers since the start of the Gaza war in October last year. Another 10,000 university students have been displaced due to war-related tasks.

The newspaper said 44% of students were unable to complete their studies during the current academic year, while another 44% faced financial problems as a result of the war.

4208**4194