Yemen army vows to keep targeting Israel-linked vessels

Tehran, IRNA -The Yemeni Armed Forces says the transfer and sale of shares of shipping companies affiliated to the Zionist regime to other companies or parties will not effect Yemen's punitive measures against those companies or ships.

Army spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree in a statement emphasized that the country’s forces  will continue to hit all Israel-linked ships in and around the Red Sea, no matter the vessels try to hide their affiliation to the Tel Aviv regime.

Saree said that many companies operating in maritime shipping affiliated to Israel are working to bypass the punitive measures adopted by Yemen.

He warned that all parties dealing with these companies and vessels are subject to punishment and prohibited from crossing the Yemeni Armed Forces’ zone of operations,, adding that any change in the ownership or flags of the Israel-linked ships won’t save them from Yemen’s operations.

Until the Zionist regime stops its attacks on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, the Yemeni armed forces will continue the naval blockade of the enemy and attacks on the ships of this regime or ships bound for the occupied territories, Saree noted.

