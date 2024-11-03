Turkiye warns about consequences of Israeli adventurism against Iran

Hakan Fidan, in an interview with Hurriyet newspaper on Sunday, warned about the belligerent approach of Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and any possible adventure against Iran's nuclear facilities after the US presidential election.

There is a risk of such an action spreading the war to other countries, he said.

The Islamic Republic has already warned that any adventurous actions of the occupying regime will be met with a crushing response.

The top Turkish diplomat also touched on the ongoing genocide of Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip, saying Israel's main goal is to forcibly relocate the Palestinians living in Gaza to Egypt and the Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank to Jordan.

Turkey's foreign minister pointed to Netanyahu's failure in negotiations with the Palestinian resistance and slammed the Zionist regime for using the opportunity of negotiations to buy time to realize its military goals.

