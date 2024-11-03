Israeli regime attack on Iran violation of UN charter, ICC, ICJ statutes: Official

In an interview with IRNA, Jalalian said that Iran reserves the right to defend itself against the Zionist regime in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Iranian officials will make use of the article to respond the Israeli crimes, he stated.

Under the provisions of the charter, countries are obliged and united to be sensitive to the preservation of regional and international peace and security and to take practical measures in this regard, he underlined.

The statute of the ICJ states that countries should not commit actions that disrupt regional security, so the action of the Zionist regime is also considered a violation of the statute of the ICJ, he underlined.

The statute of the ICC emphasizes the duties of all members of the international community whether those who have accepted the statute or those who have not accepted that.

According to the rights of treaties, countries that have not accepted an international convention or document also commit to preserve and protect their missions and duties and not to take any action in violation of it, he said.

While the Zionist regime has not explicitly accepted and joined the statute, it is obliged not to do anything contrary to this statute according to the rights of treaties, he said.

Therefore, the regime has also acted in violation of the statute of the ICC, he further noted.

The Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, formed by a number of member states, has strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s recent aggression against Iran, calling it a flagrant violation of the UN Charter and the fundamental principles of international law.

“Just as the repeated gross violations of international law, the provocations and aggressions of the Israeli regime against the countries of the region show its intention to escalate tensions”, the statement said, referring to the Israeli attack on Iran on October 26 when the regime launched airstrikes that martyred four Iranian army personnel.

