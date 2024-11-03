America bases on target if US helps Israel attack Iraq: Al-Nujaba

According to IRNA, in an interview with a media outlet, Al-Lami also warned America that this group will respond to any attack from American and Israeli bases against his country.

He played down the Zionist regime’s recent threats, saying “Israel's threats to target the Iraqi resistance do not scare us”.

Our goal is to support Palestinians and our attacks on the Zionist targets will end only when the regime stops attacking Gaza, he noted.

In the past weeks and months, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of resistance factions, targeted sensitive and important positions of the Zionist regime in Eilat, located in the south of occupied Palestine.

This group has warned repeatedly that it will intensify its operations against the Israeli positions in the occupied territories if the Zionist regime continues with its genocidal campaign in Gaza and Lebanon.

