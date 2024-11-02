Iran unveils indigenous light water reactor simulator

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony on Saturday, Mohammad Eslami, Vice President and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), noted that the simulator provides students with practical experience in nuclear plant operations, bolstering their scientific knowledge and technical skills.

Developed entirely by the country's atomic energy agency, the simulator is part of efforts to enhance domestic scientific expertise, he added.

This installation in Shiraz is the ninth such simulator deployed at Iranian universities to support nuclear physics programs.

Eslami also toured Shiraz's developing nuclear research facilities and the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, where he reviewed ongoing research and peaceful nuclear technology studies.



9341**2050