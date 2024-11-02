Hamas: Enemy is not serious in negotiations

We will follow up any plan that includes the four demands of the nation, Hamdan was quoted by Shehab News Agency early on Saturday as saying.

The enemy seeks to present plans to show the regime as the victor, but it is not serious in negotiations, he added.

History will prove that the Palestinian resistance never surrenders, he noted.

The Zionist enemy knows that it is not capable of breaking the will of the Palestinian nation and the Resistance, he said.

Any plan and idea must include the final cessation of the war and not a temporary ceasefire, he stated.

Referring to the US presidential election, Hamdan said that the new US president will not change the US strategy in supporting the Zionist regime.

Since October 2023, over 43,000 mostly women and children have been killed in Gaza, while about 70% of the housing units and the infrastructure have been destroyed in the Strip.

War in Gaza has brought nothing but famine and unprecedented starvation which threaten the lives of the people there.

