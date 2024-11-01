Ninety-five Israeli forces killed in about a month, Hezbollah says

Hezbollah has annihilated over 40 Merkava tanks of the Israeli regime in the battle fields in southern Lebanon in October, the Lebanese resistance media reported on Friday.

Also, Hezbollah has destroyed 50 military tanks and vehicles of the regime and its five drones including three Hermes 450 and two Hermes 900, during the period, the report says.

Hezbollah announced that the number of the killed in Israel includes the Zionist soldiers and officers.

On October 31, Hezbollah stated that it had launched the missile and artillery operation against the Israeli regime on the border areas and in the depth of the occupied Palestine.

In response to aggravation of the Israeli regime’s aggression against various areas in southern Lebanon late September, Hezbollah has started its attacks against the Zionist bases from the early hours of the aggression.

The Health Ministry of Lebanon had already announced that over 2,500 have been killed in the country after the Israeli aggressions.

