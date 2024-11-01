Two Iranians come second in int’l Quran competitions in Turkiye

Milad Asheghi and Seyedparsa Angoshtan, both 25, could rank second in the Quranic contests and receive plaques of honor from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at the closing ceremony on Friday.

The International Quran Memorization and Recitation Competitions of Turkiye started in Şanlıurfa in the southeast of the country on October 24.

The judges were from Turkiye, Malaysia, Morocco, Kuwait, Lebanon, Jordan, and Sudan. Representatives of 47 countries from 93 had reached the final phase.

