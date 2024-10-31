European Union condemns Israel's UNRWA law

Josep Borrell stated in this statement that the European Union condemns any attempt to cancel the 1967 agreement between Israel and UNRWA or any attempt to prevent the activity of this organization in line with the implementation of its mission.

"If this law is implemented, it will have far-reaching consequences and will stop UNRWA's vital operations in Gaza and the West Bank," he added.

The statement said that therefore, it is essential that UNRWA can continue to carry out its vital work in line with the mission approved by the UN General Assembly in 1949 and extended since then.

2050