Araghchi thanks Algeria for supporting Iran’s request for UNSC meeting

Tehran, IRNA -- Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has expressed gratitude to his Algerian counterpart, Ahmed Attaf, for Algeria's support for Iran’s request for a United Nations Security Council meeting on the recent Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic.

Araghchi spoke with Attaf over the phone on Thursday to discuss regional developments.

The two diplomats concurred that the region was in a dangerous state and called for efforts to halt the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza and its aggression towards Lebanon.

They emphasized the necessity for coordinated action among Islamic countries, particularly within the framework of the upcoming summit of Arab and Islamic leaders.

During the call, Araghchi specifically thanked Algeria for its unwavering support for Palestine and Lebanon, as well as for backing Iran's request for a Security Council meeting on the Israeli attack on several military bases in the country.

