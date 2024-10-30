Japan envoy calls for further development of ties with Iran

Tsukada made the remarks in a meeting held in Tehran on Tuesday with Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh.

The millennium-long record of bilateral ties between Japan and Iran has provided the ground for enhancing cooperation on the exchange of knowledge, the construction of housing units and the holding of training courses, the ambassador noted.

He further expressed satisfaction over the achievements gained in those grounds.

For her part, the Iranian minister stressed the importance of expanding ties in the areas of technology and transportation.

Referring to Iran’s position in the geopolitics and geo-economics, Sadegh said the country can act like a bridge between Asia and Europe.

Then, she said Japan can have access to regional countries including those in the Central Asia region and Caucasus through Iran.

The two countries have potentials for fostering ties in the area of immunity, smart transportation and earthquake-resistant building technologies.

In the meeting, the minister invited the Japanese officials to visit Iran to see the unique capacities in the country and exchange views about the cooperation.

In the meeting, the two officials underlined the need to establish direct flight between Iran and Japan.

