Photo exhibition launched in Tehran Metro to take a look at Japan’s culture

The exhibition is being conducted following an initiative by the Asian Mayors Forum, in cooperation with the Tehran Municipality, the Tehran Urban and Suburban Railway Operation Company (TUSROC), and Japan’s embassy in Tehran, according to IRNA's report on Saturday.

Enthusiasts can visit the exhibition at the Jahad Square and Tajrish Square stations of the Tehran subway.

At the opening ceremony, Japanese Ambassador to Tehran Tsukada Tamaki stated that the aim of the exhibition is to familiarize Iranians with Japanese culture.

He appreciated TUSROC for providing the venue for the exhibition.

According to the ambassador, another exhibition is slated for the upcoming days in Tehran in which some Japanese movies will be screened.

