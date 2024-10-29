Russian exhibition shows Iranian contemporary artworks

The Iran section of the Cosmoscow 2024 exhibition consists of 59 paintings and nine art objects by 50 Iranian artists in five pavilions.
Moscow, IRNA – Iranian artists have participated in an international art exhibition entitled Cosmoscow 2024 in Moscow, Russia.
The Iran section of the Cosmoscow 2024 exhibition consists of 59 paintings and nine art objects by 50 Iranian artists in five pavilions.
These exhibitions will showcase Iranian artworks until October 27.
