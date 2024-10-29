Oct 29, 2024, 1:23 PM
Russian exhibition shows Iranian contemporary artworks

Moscow, IRNA – Iranian artists have participated in an international art exhibition entitled Cosmoscow 2024 in Moscow, Russia.

The Iran section of the Cosmoscow 2024 exhibition consists of 59 paintings and nine art objects by 50 Iranian artists in five pavilions.

These exhibitions will showcase Iranian artworks until October 27.

Endless Worship by Kamran Yousefzadeh
Endless Worship by Kamran Yousefzadeh
The Hunt by Reza Derakhshani
The Hunt by Reza Derakhshani
100-Toman Flower by Teymour Naseri
100-Toman Flower by Teymour Naseri

