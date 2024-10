According to the Lebanese media, the Lebanese Health Ministry also announced that the number of injured has reached 21,592.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the fighter jets of the Zionist regime have bombarded the neighborhoods of the southern suburbs of Beirut on several occasions.

The media reported the bombing of Hadath neighborhood and Burj al-Brajneh in the south of Beirut.

The fighter jets of the Zionist regime bombarded the southern areas of Beirut again.

