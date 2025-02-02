Putin: Europe ‘will stand at the master’s heel’ with Trump in power

Tehran, IRNA – Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that his newly-inaugurated American counterpart Donald Trump will quickly restore order in Europe where elites will “stand at the master’s heel” again.

Putin made the comment on Sunday in an interview with Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin.

“I assure you, Trump with his character, his persistence will restore the order there [in Europe] very quickly. And all of them, you will see, it will happen very quickly and soon, will stand at their master's heel slightly wagging their tail,” the Russian president said.

Putin said that European elites preferred Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden, arguing that the incumbent US president has different opinions on various issues.

The Russian leader also accused the European elites of “meddling into the political life and the election process” in the US because they disliked Trump, but they “got lost” after he won the November presidential election.

Trump was inaugurated on January 20 for the second time as US president. He has spoken of “very serious” discussions with Russia about the war in Ukraine, saying that he and Putin could soon take “significant” action to end that war.

