Pezeshkian calls for ‘strategic roadmap’ for Iran’s space industry

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has hailed achievements made in the country’s space industry, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive roadmap to guide its further development.

During a meeting of Iran’s Supreme Space Council on Sunday—the first under Pezeshkian’s administration since he took office in late July 2024—the president highlighted the urgency of formulating a strategic and effective roadmap for the space industry.

The plan, he said, is essential to clearly outline the goals and responsibilities of all sectors involved in the space sector.

Pezeshkian noted that advancements in the space industry could play a key role in enhancing services and improving the welfare of the Iranian people.

He also commended space industry specialists for their dedication and contributions, saying the capabilities they have developed will become even more impactful when applied to solve the country’s pressing issues.

