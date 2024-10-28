Families of Zionist prisoners engage in heated debate with Knesset members

According to the Sama News Agency, Monday’s Knesset hearing, which included families of the detainees, turned contentious, with family members accusing Knesset members of incompetence and inaction.

“Bring all the detainees back to us,” one family member urged, criticizing the Knesset for ineffectiveness and delay that has prolonged their relatives' suffering.

Family members expressed that the detainees are enduring severe health issues, and each day of delay compounds their pain.

“Without the release of our detainees, Israel will not prevail,” they emphasized, pressing officials for swift action.

One family member went further, saying, “Your hatred towards Hamas outweighs your love for the detainees. Leave the Knesset, as you have nothing to offer.”

In response, Knesset members claimed that Hamas is “on the verge of collapse", suggesting patience to determine suitable terms for a prisoner exchange.

“Hamas has been dismantled; we need to see who actually holds our detainees,” one member contended.

This development follows a similar confrontation on Sunday, when families of the Israeli detainees disrupted a speech by prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, demanding accountability and expressing deep frustration over the stalled negotiations.

