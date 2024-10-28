ICRC, WHO warn of ‘catastrophic’ situation in Gaza

According to the Palestinian media, the ICRC and the WHO announced that the situation in the north of Gaza has worsened as a result of the continuous aggression of the Zionist regime, which has caused rescue and emergency organizations to stop their services as well as stopped the entry of food, water and medicine.

Stephanie Eller, deputy head of the ICRC mission in Gaza, noted that the situation in northern Gaza is "extremely deplorable", calling for the establishment of a safe passage for those who intend to leave the area.

Continuous evacuation orders and incessant restrictions imposed on the import of basic aid make the rest of the civilian residents live in terrible conditions, she said.

Eller also pointed out that the Zionist army’s order to evacuate hospitals hampers medical and treatment services to a large number of civilians remaining in this area.

The WHO Director-General also described the situation in the northern Gaza Strip as "catastrophic".

"A precarious shortage of medical equipment, along with very limited access to these equipment, has deprived people of life-saving treatments “, Tedros Adhanom noted.

