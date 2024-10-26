Iran's nuclear facilities safe from Israeli attack: IAEA chief

“Iran’s nuclear facilities have not been impacted. The IAEA inspectors are safe and continue their vital work”, Grossi wrote on his X social media network on Saturday night.

“I call for prudence and restraint from actions that could jeopardize the safety and security of nuclear and other radioactive materials, “the IAEA chief further said but fell short of condemning the attack on Iran by a regime that is not even a signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), a centerpiece of global efforts to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons.

International agencies, including the IAEA, controlled by the US-led West have been tight-lipped when it comes to the crimes and aggression committed by the Zionist regime in the West Asia region and beyond.

Ironically, Israel’s western backers have failed to pressure the Zionist regime either to sign the NPT or allow the IAEA to inspect the nuclear facilities of the regime that is believed to possess some 400 nuclear warheads.

Some Israeli officials’ open calls to nuke Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are stark reminder that the Zionist regime and its undeclared nuclear installations pose serious risk to regional and global peace and security.

